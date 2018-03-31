Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Ramsey, DO
Dr. Kenneth Ramsey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Franciscan Health Rensselear1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-5141
Rush Center for Structural Heart Disease in Dyer16000 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 365-6333Monday11:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Marcotte Medical Group15900 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 365-6333Friday10:00am - 12:00pm
- 4 24 Joliet St Ste 401, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-0893
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
My very first time meeting Dr. Ramsey was a God send. My opinion is that he is a very special and caring Dr. Thank you from the bottom of my ??.
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
