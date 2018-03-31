Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ramsey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rensselaer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Ramsey works at Family Foot Clinic in Rensselaer, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.