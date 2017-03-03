See All Pediatricians in Monroe, NC
Pediatrics
Dr. Kenneth Prushik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Prushik works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe
    1994 Wellness Blvd Ste 110, Monroe, NC 28110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 03, 2017
    Ken is an exceptional, personable and capable physician. Great with children and teens and handles parents with ease and comfort.
    Bob A in Centerport NY — Mar 03, 2017
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1740290162
    • Schneider Children's Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

