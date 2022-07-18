See All Podiatrists in Crystal River, FL
Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Dr. Pritchyk works at Nature Coast Foot & Ankle Center in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nature Coast Foot & Ankle Center
    6254 W Corporate Oaks Dr, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-0957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Replacement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Surgery
Avulsion Fracture
Complex Fractures
Compound Fracture
Compression Fracture
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Extra-Articular Fracture
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Foot Surgery
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Pediatric Fractures
Sever's Disease
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Simple Fractures
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Dr Pritchett is very nice and very kind and I'm glad I found a doctor like him
    Holly Powers — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811963473
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hospital - Parkview|Parkview Hospital|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritchyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritchyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritchyk works at Nature Coast Foot & Ankle Center in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pritchyk’s profile.

    Dr. Pritchyk has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

