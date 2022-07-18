Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Locations
Nature Coast Foot & Ankle Center6254 W Corporate Oaks Dr, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0957
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pritchett is very nice and very kind and I'm glad I found a doctor like him
About Dr. Kenneth Pritchyk, MD
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811963473
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hospital - Parkview|Parkview Hospital|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pritchyk has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.