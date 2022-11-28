Dr. Kenneth Prager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Prager, MD
Dr. Kenneth Prager, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5535Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kenneth Prager is the best Doctor in my lifetime. A very caring and concerned Physician. I have been a patient of his for forty-four years and he always has a listening ear. Very competent, skilled, knowledgeable and exceptional bedside manners. When I found Dr. Prager, I was on my way to Heaven, I thank and praise this wonderful and intellectual Doctor always.
About Dr. Kenneth Prager, MD
- Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Bllings Hospital University Of Chicago
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Prager speaks Hebrew.
