Dr. Kenneth Power, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Power works at Fallen Timbers Family Physicians in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.