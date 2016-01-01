Overview

Dr. Kenneth Powell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Coastal Spine and Pain Center in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.