Dr. Kenneth Poon, MD
Dr. Kenneth Poon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Poon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Poon works at
Memorial Division of Infectious Disease, 5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just went through some major life changes related to my health. He was very knowledgeable and took the time to listen and made sure I was getting the help I needed. During a recent 4 day stay at a local hospital, he came to see me every day to check on progress and got me home as fast as possible with continued healthcare instructions.
About Dr. Kenneth Poon, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1215182720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Infectious Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poon speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.