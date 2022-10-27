Overview

Dr. Kenneth Polivy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Polivy works at Kornmehl Laser Eye Associates in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.