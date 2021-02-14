Overview

Dr. Kenneth Plunkitt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Lankenau Hosp & Inst For Med Rsch



Dr. Plunkitt works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.