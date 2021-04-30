Overview

Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cedar City, UT. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Pinna works at Southwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Cedar City, UT with other offices in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.