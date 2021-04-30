Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cedar City, UT. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Pinna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedar City/Cedar Ridge Family110 W 1325 N Ste 200, Cedar City, UT 84721 Directions (435) 688-1128
-
2
340 Falcon Ridge Parkway515 S 300 E Ste 202, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 688-1128
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinna?
Dr. Pinna always takes the time to discuss my health concerns and answers all my questions. He is extremely intelligent, stays up-to-date on medical issues, and I trust him. He is very concerned about patient care. Never have to wait long for my scheduled appointments. I highly recommend Dr Pinna.
About Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, German
- 1568423879
Education & Certifications
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinna works at
Dr. Pinna has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinna speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.