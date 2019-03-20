Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.
Locations
K Phun Medical Clinic Inc2418 San Gabriel Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 288-7321
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phun is always really professional and helpful when I visit.
About Dr. Kenneth Phun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801837927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Phun has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
