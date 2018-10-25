Overview

Dr. Kenneth Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Premier Family Physicians, Cape Girardeau, MO in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.