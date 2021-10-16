Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
Silicon Valley OBGYN150 N Jackson Ave Ste 209, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Phan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1336250836
Education & Certifications
- Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks French, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.