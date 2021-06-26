Dr. Kenneth Pfahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Pfahler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Pfahler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Pfahler works at
Locations
Cardiology Center of Englewood601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 274-4124Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfahler?
Dr. Pfahler and his very caring staff have given us excellent care for some time now. We are lucky to have this outstanding doctor and role model in our Englewood community.
About Dr. Kenneth Pfahler, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfahler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfahler works at
Dr. Pfahler has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfahler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.