Dr. Kenneth Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Peters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-3175
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-0898MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Very knowledgeable and caring. Dr Peters is top notch within the entire spectrum of urologic needs. Office staff is also friendly & helpful. Highly recommend
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417948944
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
