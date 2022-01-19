Overview

Dr. Kenneth Peters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Peters works at Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.