Dr. Kenneth Perego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Perego, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Lasalle General Hospital, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Rapides Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Perego works at
Locations
301 4th St Ste 3G, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 238-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Lasalle General Hospital
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perego has been my Doctor for years. I prefer him over all other urologist.
About Dr. Kenneth Perego, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790758829
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perego works at
Dr. Perego has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Perego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.