Dr. Kenneth Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Licking Memorial Otolaryngology36 McMillen Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-4270Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my thyroid surgery 3 years ago and I was very nervous about it. Everything went well and had never any problem since. As far as Dr. parker i think he is never in rush , he always explains you the facts and he is very experienced and knowledgeable. He is very good doctor .
About Dr. Kenneth Parker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841256765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
