Overview

Dr. Kenneth Park, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.