Dr. Kenneth Park, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kenneth Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Park, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
Coastalortho5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-6190
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Dr Park is a very good orthopedic doctor. He’s very straightforward and honest. You don’t wait around in a room for hours. You get there, they move you to a room. A nurse comes and does what she needs to do, then the doctor comes and does what he needs to do, then you leave. I love this. I wish more doctors operated as efficiently as he does.
About Dr. Kenneth Park, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881895316
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.