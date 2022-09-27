See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Park, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Park, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastalortho
    5215 Torrance Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-6190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Park, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881895316
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

