Dr. Kenneth Park, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Park, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Park, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth H. Park, DO309 Engle St Ste 7, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 487-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I love this office. The Ladies are professional and caring. Dr Park is very Professional, he’s a Dr that cares for his Patients and has a “don’t make the patients wait” policy, which is near to impossible with a lot of Drs offices. I’m an individual who only gives a review when I see fit, and Dr Park & Staff deserves my review! Thank You to Dr Park & Staff! JT
About Dr. Kenneth Park, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1609881978
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.