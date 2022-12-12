Overview

Dr. Kenneth Parish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parish works at Hickory Surgical Clinic, Inc in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.