Dr. Kenneth Pages, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Pages, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Pages works at
Locations
Kenneth Pages MD508 S Habana Ave Ste 320, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 878-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There are no words to adequately describe the knowledge and compassion of this doctor. Not only does he specialize in TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) for treatment resistant depressive patients, he is also willing to pursue any viable avenue of therapy to help his patients. I found him to be open, easy to talk with, and genuinely kind. He is surrounded by handpicked staff to assist with the care of his patients. I would not hesitate to recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Kenneth Pages, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pages has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pages accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pages has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pages has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pages on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Pages. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pages.
