Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha, MB BS is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Osiezagha works at
Locations
Brazos Primary Care Associates201 Oak Dr S, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 258-5556Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Osiezagha, MB BS
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205181724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
