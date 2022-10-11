See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (45)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Ordene works at Endocrinology Assocs Central NJ in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Associates of Central Nj PA
    501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 780-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 11, 2022
    This Doctor is such a wonderful person every visit he goes over my test results with me. He explained every question that I have treats me like a person not a number. Phone calls are returned in a timely manner. His staff is also FIVE stars always friendly and kind. Wait time in office is never more than a few minutes. I hope the move to new office goes well, Looking forward to my next checkup.
    Rich — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Ordene, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750472205
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Hosp/Einstein
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ordene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ordene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ordene works at Endocrinology Assocs Central NJ in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ordene’s profile.

    Dr. Ordene has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

