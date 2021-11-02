Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Neurofeedback Solutions2040 N 22nd Ave Ste 2, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 586-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PacificSource
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olsen is very kind and listens, and his staff is very courteous. They have been there for my family through thick and thin. I would highly recommend this doctor also because he is dependable.
About Dr. Kenneth Olson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407927510
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
