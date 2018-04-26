Overview

Dr. Kenneth Oken, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Oken works at Women First in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Newport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.