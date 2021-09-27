Dr. Kenneth Oglesby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oglesby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Oglesby, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Oglesby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Oglesby works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Southern Indiana Physicians Inc583 S Clarizz Blvd, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 355-6933
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology642 W Hospital Rd, Paoli, IN 47454 Directions (812) 723-7459
-
3
Southern Indiana Physicians Foot & Ankle (wellness Way)1375 N WELLNESS WAY, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 355-6933
-
4
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 355-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oglesby?
i have had nothing but good experiences with Dr. Oglesby since beginning to see him for a diabetic ulcer/infection situation 6 years ago. my primary care physician was very hysterical and said i would probably need to amputate my foot, but said she would get me into Oglesby before sending to ER. he was very calm, assured me amputation wasnt necessary, and helped clean the wound up. he has performed 2 surgeries on that foot to help stop ulcer formation and the results are amazing. really solid doctor, easy to talk to and answers questions in an understanding way. wholeheartedly recommend him.
About Dr. Kenneth Oglesby, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285735712
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oglesby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oglesby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oglesby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oglesby works at
Dr. Oglesby has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oglesby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oglesby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oglesby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oglesby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oglesby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.