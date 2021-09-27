Overview

Dr. Kenneth Oglesby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Oglesby works at Orthopedics Of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Paoli, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.