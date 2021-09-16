Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odinet Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Odinet Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Ken Odinet200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 6, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 234-8648Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odinet Jr?
I am very pleased with the results of my implant removal and my lift. Dr. Kenneth Odinet and all of his staff were very professional and very caring. They exhibited perfection in the surgery and in the follow up. I really do like the looks of my breast without the implants. My back and shoulders love it too!
About Dr. Kenneth Odinet Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1942282389
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Oklahoma Hlth Scis Ctr
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odinet Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odinet Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odinet Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odinet Jr works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Odinet Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odinet Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odinet Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odinet Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.