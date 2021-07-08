Dr. Kenneth Obimpeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obimpeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Obimpeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Obimpeh, MD is a Dermatologist in Snellville, GA.
Dr. Obimpeh works at
Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Snellville2675 Main St W, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 659-5909Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obimpeh?
He was always on time for each visit, made sure I received the best care provided by my coverage.
About Dr. Kenneth Obimpeh, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1629472881
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obimpeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obimpeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obimpeh works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Obimpeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obimpeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obimpeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obimpeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.