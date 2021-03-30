See All Spine Surgeons in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Nwosu works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Sound Neurosurgery
    South Sound Neurosurgery
1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372
(253) 841-8939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr. Nwosu really cares about his patients. Explains everything completely and in easily understandable language. His staff are top of the line too, friendly and courteous. I have had 2 surgeries and both times had absolute confidence that I was getting the best care possible.
— Mar 30, 2021
    — Mar 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548543853
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    Residency
    Harbor / UCLA
    Medical Education
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwosu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwosu works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Nwosu’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwosu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwosu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

