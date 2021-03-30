Overview

Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Nwosu works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.