Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
South Sound Neurosurgery1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-8939
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nwosu really cares about his patients. Explains everything completely and in easily understandable language. His staff are top of the line too, friendly and courteous. I have had 2 surgeries and both times had absolute confidence that I was getting the best care possible.
About Dr. Kenneth Nwosu, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Harbor / UCLA
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwosu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwosu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwosu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.