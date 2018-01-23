See All Neurologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Kenneth Nudleman, MD

Neurology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Nudleman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Nudleman works at KENNETH L NUDLEMAN, MD in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth L Nudleman MD Inc
    Kenneth L Nudleman MD Inc
801 N Tustin Ave Ste 304, Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 542-7996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Vertigo
Seizure Disorders
Tremor
Vertigo
Seizure Disorders

Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2018
    Dr Nudleman saved my health and career 13 years ago. I am 54 now and was 41 back in 2005. He treated my back injury and now I can still perform my duties as a delivery driver. May God Bless Dr. Nudleman's work. Sincerely, Ernest
    Ernest — Jan 23, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Nudleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1558324145
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Nudleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nudleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nudleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nudleman works at KENNETH L NUDLEMAN, MD in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nudleman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nudleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nudleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

