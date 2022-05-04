Dr. Kenneth Newkirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newkirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Newkirk, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Newkirk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC3700 State Route 33 Ste 101, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 280-7855Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Newkirk twice. The first time having an MRI for a right ear concern. He told me that the issue would resolve itself and six months later it was gone. Recently, I saw him on an emergency basis for my left ear. I had immediate hearing loss and he diagnosed me, had me get a hearing test, and then put me on a high dose of prednisone. He explained that the prednisone should help restore the hearing to where it was (albeit there was some loss before this emergency) as the nerve could be helped with the dosage. Fortunately the dosage helped and the hearing was back to where it was before the emergency. He needed the high dosage as I had a window of 24-48 hours to get the ear nerve to work and that was exactly what happened. I'll see him again in six months for another hearing test and consultation. His PA is also kind, like he is, and concerned for his patients. Dr. Newkirk is a true professional as he listens to them and with his vast experience helps them.
About Dr. Kenneth Newkirk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750379020
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newkirk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newkirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newkirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newkirk works at
Dr. Newkirk has seen patients for Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newkirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Newkirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newkirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newkirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newkirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.