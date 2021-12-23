See All Ophthalmologists in Sandy Springs, GA
Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (188)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Neufeld works at Thomas Eye Group in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Lilburn, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Thomas Eye Group
    5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 285-7363
    Thomas Eye Group
    3975 Lawrenceville Hwy Nw, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 285-7363
    Thomas Eye Group
    1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 101, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 285-7363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 188 ratings
    Patient Ratings (188)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427032697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Neufeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neufeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neufeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neufeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neufeld has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neufeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    188 patients have reviewed Dr. Neufeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neufeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neufeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neufeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

