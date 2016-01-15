Dr. Nazari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Nazari, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Nazari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nazari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth Landis M D A Medical Corp.501 E Hardy St Ste 424, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (661) 533-3032
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazari?
My mother has seen Dr. Nazari twice for Dementia. Dr. Nazari is very attentive and patient. He also ran test, and examined her medications which required a change.
About Dr. Kenneth Nazari, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417051574
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazari works at
Dr. Nazari has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazari speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.