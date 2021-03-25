Overview

Dr. Kenneth Nahum, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Nahum works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Howell, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.