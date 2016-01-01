Dr. Kenneth Murdison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murdison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Murdison, MD
Dr. Kenneth Murdison, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306938287
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Chldns Hosp Of West Ontario
- Children's Hospital Of Western Ontario|War Meml Chldns Hosp
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Murdison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murdison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murdison has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murdison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murdison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murdison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.