Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Morgenstern works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Oculoplastics6b Minneakoning Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (610) 687-8771
-
2
Dept of Oculoplastics805 Estelle Dr Ste 102, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (610) 687-8771
-
3
Dept of Oculoplastics3000 C G Zinn Rd, Thorndale, PA 19372 Directions (610) 687-8771
-
4
Dept of Oculoplastics123 Bloomingdale Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 687-8771
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
About Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427019207
Education & Certifications
- The Oh State University
- West Va University
- Med College Of Pa Hahnemann University
- Hahnemann University
- Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
