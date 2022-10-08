Dr. Kenneth Morgan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Morgan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Morgan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel J. Macfarlane Dpm PC950 E Harvard Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 777-8767
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Morgan on two separate occasions now for wound care and he has been instrumental in my recovery. I am not a person that leaves many reviews, but I he and his staff have been fantastic. I would highly recommend him, and he will be operating on me as well in the coming months. -Bill
About Dr. Kenneth Morgan, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
