Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 103, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4487
Dr. Robert Gallee & Associates351 Delnor Dr Ste 200, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 938-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Moresco saved my husband's life. My husband was in shock, due to an arterial bleed, requiring seven units of blood. He was airlifted to Central DuPage Hospital, where Dr. Moresco was able to quickly go through the groin to fix the leak. Our family will be forever grateful to Dr. Moresco.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/TJUH
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Atlantic Health (Overlook)
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
