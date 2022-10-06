Dr. Kenneth Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
University Alabama Orthopedics1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 975-2310
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moore and his staff are so thorough and caring. He puts you at ease by answering questions and giving detailed information.
About Dr. Kenneth Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184646473
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
