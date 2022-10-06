Overview

Dr. Kenneth Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Moore works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.