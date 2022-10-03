See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is a Pulmonologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Dr. Mooney works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Charles Steinell — Oct 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1396797973
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
Residency
  • Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Internship
  • Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Board Certifications
  • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mooney works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mooney’s profile.

Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

