Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is a Pulmonologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Mooney works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

