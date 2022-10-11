Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Locations
Akron Ent. Associates Inc.395 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 762-8959
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 2 visits to ER and one to another ENT in one week, I saw Dr. Mooney for bilateral internal and external ear infections. It was great to be examined and treated by a REAL Dr. Impressive. Will continue to see him. Thsnk you for finally getting me better.
About Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225010168
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
