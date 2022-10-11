Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



Dr. Mooney works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CASE MEDICAL CENTER in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.