Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-County Orthopedics160 E Hanover Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-2334
-
2
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery did surgery on our son's knee, my husband's hand ganglion, and my knee two years ago. All surgical procedures were successful. He is a wonderful doctor, we always recommend him.
About Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922042720
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Hand and Upper Extremity, Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Kaiser Permanente
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
