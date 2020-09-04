Overview

Dr. Kenneth Montgomery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Tri-County Orthopedics in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.