Dr. Kenneth Mink, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Mink, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3800 W 12th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 833-0399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mink found my facial skin cancer that the plastic surgeon misdiagnosed. I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Kenneth Mink, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mink has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mink. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mink.
