Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6227WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Tufts Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Twenty three years after my BMT and I am still doing well. He’s a wonderful doctor.
- Hematology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1881631000
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Nyu Med Ctr-Va Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
