Overview

Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.