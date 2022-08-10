See All Ophthalmologists in Whippany, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (62)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Laser Vision and Correction Center of New Jersey - Miller Ophthalmology Assoc, LLC in Whippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Vision Correction Center of NJ
    16 S Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 994-0010
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I went to Dr. Harris for many years and now Dr. Miller. He knows my family history and applies it to my exam. The new office is very nice and the staff very friendly. I look forward to many yearly visits .
    Joan Ontell — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780647081
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Med School
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
