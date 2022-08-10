Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Whippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Laser Vision Correction Center of NJ16 S Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 994-0010Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
I went to Dr. Harris for many years and now Dr. Miller. He knows my family history and applies it to my exam. The new office is very nice and the staff very friendly. I look forward to many yearly visits .
About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780647081
- Northwestern University Med School
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
