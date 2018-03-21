Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 299-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Millers for the past 23 years, and while pediatric is a specialty of his, he has never suggested I see another doctor even though I am older now. Dr. Miller is one of the best rare breeds of doctors. The kind that genuinely cares about you and listens with a good heart. He does not rush. Every appointment includes an examination. Bring a book, as you will have to wait a bit to see him. He's worth it! He was there for me when I was sick in hospital and now I'm thriving.
About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1598731317
Education & Certifications
- Minn Hosps
- Minn Hosps
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.