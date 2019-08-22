Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Locations
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller is amazing, caring, thoughtful. I had a rapid heartbeat that required me to go to the emergency room immediately and have my heart stopped to restore normal rythm. Dr Miller called to ensure I was seen immediately, called after the procedure to check on me and visited at 7AM in the hospital the next day
About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043212798
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Muni/Einstein Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.