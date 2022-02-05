See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute

Dr. Meredith works at MOFFIT CANCER CENTER in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4673
  2. 2
    First Physicians Group of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
    1950 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2022
    I met Dr Meredith and his staff today to find out what my treatment options were concerning my liver cancer. I felt very comfortable with him. He took the time to talk to me, explain what was going on so that I could understand, he listened to what I had to say and he answered my questions. He is very knowledgeable, professional and has compassion. He really cares about his patients. I felt a sense of relief when leaving there because I know I am going to be cared for as if I am family. The staff was awesome, very patient and kind. They exceeded my expectations today and I am confident that I am now in the right place for my treatment. .
    Debbie Amico — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659329217
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Kentucky University
    Undergraduate School

