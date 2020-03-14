See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Meisler works at Dr. Rocco Sellito in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth R. Meisler Dpm Pllc
    210 E 86th St Rm 402, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 628-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 14, 2020
    Such excellent care, feel like I have new feet. He treated me fro a condition that had been misdiagnosed many decades ago.that has been misdiagnosed decades ago.. Also, the office is so well run with everyone being so nice.
    Jill O. — Mar 14, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215941802
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Hofstra University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisler works at Dr. Rocco Sellito in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Meisler’s profile.

    Dr. Meisler has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

