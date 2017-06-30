Dr. Kenneth Means, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Means is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Means, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Means, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
MedStar National Hand Specialists at UMH3333 N Calvert St Ste 200 Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 235-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am so glad my Orthopedic surgeon referred me to Dr. Means! He is not a Doctor who wants to rush a patient to the operating room unless it is absolutely necessary. He will look at the problem, explain the nature of the injury and then discuss the options. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. Besides, Union Memorial is world renowned for their Hand Center!
About Dr. Kenneth Means, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386744308
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center Hand/Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Orthopaedic Surgery Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- 7-Year Accelerated B.S./M.D. Program
- Orthopedic Surgery
